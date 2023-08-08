Family Time: Nevada Moms co-founder shares tips for getting kids back into school routines

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Most students in Washoe County head back to school Monday, Aug. 14. Nevada Moms co-founder, Kacey Queen, stopped by Morning Break to help families make the back-to-school transition easier.

Back to School Tips:

Family calendar so everyone knows what the weeks look like

Prep as much as you can in the evening: Outfits, water bottles, lunches, backpacks, sports equipment, etc.

Slowly start your routine the week before school is back in session (go to bed earlier and wake up earlier, etc.)

Have a morning routine: Queen says her kids know that by 9 a.m. they have to have had breakfast, made the bed, brushed their teeth and gotten dressed.

Plan meals for the week (a free printable is located on Nevada Moms).

For lunches, think about packing things bento style so things are quickly accessible since most school lunches are not very long.

Keep a file system for important documents and must keep items ( click here for organization tips from Nevada Moms)

After school, encourage some play time. Since kids are typically sitting at a desk all day, encouraging them to stretch and do something outside, will give their minds a break before homework.

For more tips on back to school essentials according to Nevada Moms, click here.

Kacey Queen is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. Check out Nevada Moms’ website for a full list of great things to do throughout the state, and follow Northern Nevada Moms on Facebook and Instagram.

