Family Time: Nevada Moms co-founder shares tips for getting kids back into school routines
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:55 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Most students in Washoe County head back to school Monday, Aug. 14. Nevada Moms co-founder, Kacey Queen, stopped by Morning Break to help families make the back-to-school transition easier.
Back to School Tips:
- Family calendar so everyone knows what the weeks look like
- Prep as much as you can in the evening: Outfits, water bottles, lunches, backpacks, sports equipment, etc.
- Slowly start your routine the week before school is back in session (go to bed earlier and wake up earlier, etc.)
- Have a morning routine: Queen says her kids know that by 9 a.m. they have to have had breakfast, made the bed, brushed their teeth and gotten dressed.
- Plan meals for the week (a free printable is located on Nevada Moms).
- For lunches, think about packing things bento style so things are quickly accessible since most school lunches are not very long.
- Keep a file system for important documents and must keep items (click here for organization tips from Nevada Moms)
- After school, encourage some play time. Since kids are typically sitting at a desk all day, encouraging them to stretch and do something outside, will give their minds a break before homework.
