Evacuation drill to be held in Incline Village

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - An evacuation drill featuring at least three area agencies will be held in Incline Village later this month.

The Washoe County Emergency Management, in collaboration with the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and community partners will be conducting the drill in the Second Creek area of Incline Village on Aug. 16 from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

The purpose of the drill will be to test the effectiveness of the Regional Evacuation, Shelter, and Mass Care Plan in response to a simulated wildfire west of the 2nd Creek neighborhood.

Residents and local businesses in the area are encouraged to participate in the drill to familiarize themselves with the procedures.

