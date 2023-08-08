Downtown Reno Partnership launches overnight patrols

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Downtown Reno Partnership will be launching overnight patrols as a way to deter crime.

They are calling these patrols their overnight ambassador team, and they will patrol from 11:00 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. seven nights a week. This new team now means the Downtown Reno Partnership has teams patrolling 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“We soft-launched this program about a month and a half ago and we’ve gotten great feedback from stakeholders about the value this overnight Ambassador team is providing to the downtown area,” said Neoma Jardon, Executive Director of the Downtown Reno Partnership. “Their presence has lowered the number of unwanted activities that tend to occur during the overnight hours.”

The teams will patrol the streets by car during the nighttime hours and by foot during the morning hours, engaging with those needing services and cleaning up messes they may encounter.

They will work with the Reno Police Department and report any illegal activity they observe.

Their hotline will be available during their working hours. They can be reached at 775-313-4080.

Ambassador hours (summer):7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Seven days a week

Ambassador overnight hours:11 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. Seven Days a week

