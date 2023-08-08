Downtown Reno Partnership hosting events August-September, launches overnight ambassador program

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:52 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Downtown Reno Partnership (DRP) is dedicated to making sure the city is clean, safe and vibrant. They also want to attract visitors and business to the area.

Tuesday, Aug. 8 DRP is hosting it’s next Downtown Tuesdays at Partnership Plaza from 5-9 p.m. This month, the event will feature music by Cliff Porter, food from Bit Me Food Truck and The Potluck Truck, drinks from Tap Wagon and desert from Kona Ice.

Tuesday, Sept. 5, DRP is inviting the community to Locomotion Plaza (next to the Reno Arch) for Elevate Downtown Reno. From 7:30-9:30 a.m., guests will get to enjoy free tethered flight in a hot air balloon!

DRP has rescheduled Rollin’ Reno is for Thursday, Sept. 28 from 6-9 p.m. at Locomotion Plaza. There will be skating, food and more. Tickets are $5 at the entrance, cash or Venmo only.

In order to keep downtown safe, DRP has also launched its overnight ambassador program. A team of four Ambassadors will patrol downtown Reno from 11 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. They serve as the eyes and ears of downtown to help deter illegal activities and prevent problems from establishing during the overnight hours. The overnight Ambassador team works seven nights a week which means ambassadors will be patrolling 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Ambassador hotline is available at any point during Ambassador working hours to provide safe walks, assistance with loitering or trespassing individuals, abandoned encampment and trash removal, as well as assistance with transportation to the Cares Campus or Our Place.

The Ambassador hotline is 775-313-4080.

For more information about the Downtown Reno Partnership, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

