Deputies find nearly 90 pounds of cocaine hidden in semitruck; driver arrested

A truck diver has been arrested after authorities found him with nearly 90 pounds of cocaine. (Source: KOLN)
By Abigail Carrera and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:46 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - Authorities in Nebraska say a man has been arrested after they found him with pounds of drugs in his truck.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found nearly 90 pounds of cocaine and $84,000 when they searched a semitruck being driven by 63-year-old Arailde Matos.

Authorities said they pulled the truck over on Interstate 80 Thursday afternoon after they spotted it crossing the white shoulder line multiple times.

Deputies said they searched the semi and found 42 pounds of cocaine in a taped-up box along with 46 pounds of cocaine in a toolbox during the traffic stop. They also reported finding $84,352 in cash that was wrapped in cellophane.

The sheriff’s office said Matos was arrested and cited for possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, a drug tax violation and possession of money in violation of a state statute.

