Aces game on Friday will honor 9-year-old organ donor

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This Friday’s game between the Reno Aces and the Salt Lake Bees will honor the life and legacy of 9-year-old organ donor Lizzy Hammond.

Hammond died in July 2019 when a bounce house, with her inside, was blown into an electric power line. Her family decided to donate her organs after she spent days in the hospital on life support.

The Hammonds and their two young children will round the bases during the second inning of the game, which begins at 6:30 p.m.

“Lizzy was always helping other people. She volunteered, helped other kids in her class and had a very generous spirit,” said Wendy Hammond, Lizzy’s mother.

“Knowing how caring she was helped us make the decision to give the gift of life because it’s something we knew she would’ve wanted,” said Mitch Hammond, Lizzy’s father.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.