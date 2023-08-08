Aces game on Friday will honor 9-year-old organ donor

Hammond's life and legacy as an organ donor will be honored at a game between the Reno Aces and...
Hammond's life and legacy as an organ donor will be honored at a game between the Reno Aces and the Salt Lake Bees this Friday(The Reno Aces)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:21 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This Friday’s game between the Reno Aces and the Salt Lake Bees will honor the life and legacy of 9-year-old organ donor Lizzy Hammond.

Hammond died in July 2019 when a bounce house, with her inside, was blown into an electric power line. Her family decided to donate her organs after she spent days in the hospital on life support.

The Hammonds and their two young children will round the bases during the second inning of the game, which begins at 6:30 p.m.

“Lizzy was always helping other people. She volunteered, helped other kids in her class and had a very generous spirit,” said Wendy Hammond, Lizzy’s mother.

“Knowing how caring she was helped us make the decision to give the gift of life because it’s something we knew she would’ve wanted,” said Mitch Hammond, Lizzy’s father.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
Julian Hutton-Reed, left, and Stefan Howard Jr.
Second victim of shooting near UNR identified
Washoe Deputies respond to early morning crash
Passenger killed in crash near Rancho San Rafael Park identified
Drowning Graphic
Tahoe drowning victims identified
Esteban Garcia
Sun Valley: Man allegedly killed mother of his child 9 days after protective court order

Latest News

Family Time: Kacey Queen
Family Time: Nevada Moms co-founder shares tips for getting kids back into school routines
Moapa dace
Proposed plan for new Nevada city heads to Supreme Court
Downtown Tuesdays August
Downtown Reno Partnership hosting events August-September, launches overnight ambassador program
KOLO Cooks: Noodle Box Kitchen
KOLO Cooks: Introducing Noodle Box Kitchen, Reno’s newest Asian-fusion restaurant
Ty Bramwell hosts community event at The Wasteless Shop days before burn accident.
Local businesses rally support for fellow business owner after severe burn incident