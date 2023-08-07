Two arrested following alleged burglary in Storey County

Francis Derby Jr. and Malinda Skinner of Henderson have been arrested in this case.
Francis Derby Jr. and Malinda Skinner of Henderson have been arrested in this case.(SCSO)
By Ben Deach
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:51 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Storey County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people for alleged burglary.

Deputies say just before 4:45 Sunday morning, they responded to an active burglary alarm at a business in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center.

There deputies found Francis Derby Jr. and Malinda Skinner, both of Henderson, Nevada.

According to a post on the SCSO Facebook page, burglary tools, drug paraphernalia, cell phones, auto parts, and debit cards not belonging to either of them were found on scene.

An altered check was also found on scene.

The sheriff’s office say that a records check shows Derby Jr. and Skinner have a history of burglary.

Derby Jr. was booked on suspicion of attempted burglary of a business, possession of burglary tools, possession of a forged instrument, possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Skinner was booked on suspicion of attempted burglary of a business, possession of burglary tools, possession of a debit card without consent, possession of a forged instrument, possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Storey County Sheriff’s Office at (775) 847-0959.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
Julian Hutton-Reed, left, and Stefan Howard Jr.
Second victim of shooting near UNR identified
Washoe Deputies respond to early morning crash
Passenger killed in crash near Rancho San Rafael Park identified
Drowning Graphic
Tahoe drowning victims identified
The body was found around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday
Person found deceased near Nugget Casino parking lot

Latest News

Troy Driver of Fallon making his first court appearance via Zoom on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Man accused of murder in Naomi Irion case found dead by apparent suicide
Sunday PM Weather
Sunday PM Weather
Reaction as the 2023 Hot August Nights wraps up with a parade in downtown Reno.
Parade Wraps Up 2023 Hot August Nights
The scene of a 2-acr brush fire along U.S. 395 north of Hallelujah Junction.
2-acre brush fire on US 395 north of Hallelujah Junction stopped