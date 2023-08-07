Two arrested following alleged burglary in Storey County

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Storey County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people for alleged burglary.

Deputies say just before 4:45 Sunday morning, they responded to an active burglary alarm at a business in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center.

There deputies found Francis Derby Jr. and Malinda Skinner, both of Henderson, Nevada.

According to a post on the SCSO Facebook page, burglary tools, drug paraphernalia, cell phones, auto parts, and debit cards not belonging to either of them were found on scene.

An altered check was also found on scene.

The sheriff’s office say that a records check shows Derby Jr. and Skinner have a history of burglary.

Derby Jr. was booked on suspicion of attempted burglary of a business, possession of burglary tools, possession of a forged instrument, possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Skinner was booked on suspicion of attempted burglary of a business, possession of burglary tools, possession of a debit card without consent, possession of a forged instrument, possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Storey County Sheriff’s Office at (775) 847-0959.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.