Teens facing open murder charges following shooting appear in court

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two local teens arrested in the August first gang shooting near UNR were in court today on Monday.

17-year-old Stefan Howard and 16-year-old Julian Hutton-Reed appeared in front of judge Ryan Sullivan at Reno Justice Court. They are both facing open murder charges.

The prosecution requested a no bail hold for Howard, and the judge granted it.

Hutton-Reed did not have legal counsel appointed to him, so no decision was made regarding bail in his case.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.