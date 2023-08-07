Teens facing open murder charges following shooting appear in court
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:15 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two local teens arrested in the August first gang shooting near UNR were in court today on Monday.
17-year-old Stefan Howard and 16-year-old Julian Hutton-Reed appeared in front of judge Ryan Sullivan at Reno Justice Court. They are both facing open murder charges.
The prosecution requested a no bail hold for Howard, and the judge granted it.
Hutton-Reed did not have legal counsel appointed to him, so no decision was made regarding bail in his case.
