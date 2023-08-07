Teen, 14, arrested after family says 12-year-old shot at birthday sleepover

Police said the 14-year-old suspect is being held at a juvenile detention center on a charge of manslaughter. (KARE, FAMILY PHOTO, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:18 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Police on Sunday announced the arrest of a 14-year-old in the shooting death of a 12-year-old in St. Paul, Minnesota.

St. Paul police said the 14-year-old is being held at a juvenile detention center on a charge of manslaughter. Police have not identified him.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died. Family identified the 12-year-old as Markee Jones, KSTP-TV reported.

Martez Hill told the station that his nephew, Jones, was shot during a birthday celebration. He said about 14 kids were having a sleepover. They were playing with a gun when it went off, Hill said.

“This should’ve never happened,” he told KSTP-TV.

“I hope this brings a lot of attention to people who have firearms to make sure you keep your gun safely locked away,” Jones’ aunt Lakrisha Hill said. “Kids are curious, and now I have a nephew to bury because of somebody else’s mistake.”

