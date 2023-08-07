Table sponsorships available for Waffles and Wishes, breakfast fundraiser for local Make-A-Wish chapter

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:12 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Join the Northern Nevada chapter of Make-A-Wish for their annual breakfast fundraiser Thursday, Aug. 24 at 9:30 a.m. at the Grand Sierra Resort & Casino for an inspirational morning full of waffles and wishes!

The premiere fundraising event for wishes in the Northern Nevada and Lake Tahoe Region will be back, highlighting local wishes granted and even a few surprises along the way!

Northern Nevada Regional Development Director, Jessica Stack, stopped by Morning Break to let folk know how to become a table sponsor for Waffles and Wishes, as well as how the organization works on a local level.

Watch Monday’s interview to learn more and click here to view the sponsorship packet.

