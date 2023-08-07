Support cancer survivors in your life during the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life at UNR

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - At Relay For Life events, no one faces cancer alone. Folks come together every year at more than 2,500 Relay events around the country to support and celebrate survivors and caregivers. Northern Nevada’s local Relay for Life event takes place Saturday, Aug. 12 at the UNR campus.

To tell us about the event, Janet Longueira and Pam Shore, co-leads for the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of Northern Nevada, stopped by Morning Break.

Saturday’s event is from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. For more information on the event, click here.

