Sparks man found guilty of hit and run causing injuries

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man has been found guilty on two counts of felony hit and run causing injury.

56-year-old Charles Deichert was found guilty after the court found he had side-swiped another car, causing it to roll several times before hitting a pole in a September 2022 crash on U.S. 395 at the southbound off-ramp at Clear Acre. The driver and passenger of the car that was hit both sustained injuries.

Troopers with the Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the area around 6:30 that evening where they found the car laying on its roof on the shoulder.

While speaking the victims troopers learned they had been driving on the freeway when they were hit by another car, running them off the road and causing their car to roll four times.

A witness followed Deichert after the crash and was able to take a picture of his car before sharing it with police. Troopers were then able to locate Deichert at his home.

When he was questioned, he told troopers he did not check lanes when exiting the freeway, causing the victim’s car to swerve and ultimately crash.

Deichert will be sentenced on Sept. 27.

