Sparks man found guilty of hit and run causing injuries

Deichert will be sentenced on Sept. 27
Charles Deichert
Charles Deichert(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:38 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man has been found guilty on two counts of felony hit and run causing injury.

56-year-old Charles Deichert was found guilty after the court found he had side-swiped another car, causing it to roll several times before hitting a pole in a September 2022 crash on U.S. 395 at the southbound off-ramp at Clear Acre. The driver and passenger of the car that was hit both sustained injuries.

Troopers with the Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the area around 6:30 that evening where they found the car laying on its roof on the shoulder.

While speaking the victims troopers learned they had been driving on the freeway when they were hit by another car, running them off the road and causing their car to roll four times.

A witness followed Deichert after the crash and was able to take a picture of his car before sharing it with police. Troopers were then able to locate Deichert at his home.

When he was questioned, he told troopers he did not check lanes when exiting the freeway, causing the victim’s car to swerve and ultimately crash.

Deichert will be sentenced on Sept. 27.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
Julian Hutton-Reed, left, and Stefan Howard Jr.
Second victim of shooting near UNR identified
Washoe Deputies respond to early morning crash
Passenger killed in crash near Rancho San Rafael Park identified
Drowning Graphic
Tahoe drowning victims identified
The body was found around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday
Person found deceased near Nugget Casino parking lot

Latest News

Washoe Tribe to receive $1.3 million for clean energy
Project Good To See You
Second Chances and Kids Kindness Committee plan event to spread kindness to homeless community
ACS Relay for Life Preview
Support cancer survivors in your life during the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life at UNR
Waffles and Wishes 2023
Table sponsorships available for Waffles and Wishes, breakfast fundraiser for local Make-A-Wish chapter