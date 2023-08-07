Second Chances and Kids Kindness Committee plan event to spread kindness to homeless community

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:18 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Second Chances is a local non-profit dedicated to creating a standard of living within our transitional living homes and providing kindness to those in need. Recently, Second Chances was awarded a $2,500 grant for one of their programs, the Kids Kindness Committee, to provide sustainable sunglasses and eye safety information to homeless people living on the Truckee River.

Lisa Jersey, president of Second Chances, Sandra Fedinic, founder of Seconds Chances, and Fiona Jersey, the Kids Kindness Committee Chair, stopped by Morning Break to invite people to meet them at the Truckee River in Reno Sunday, August 13 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Watch Monday’s interview to learn more.

