Police K-9 paralyzed in line-of-duty crash

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, K-9 Dozer suffered a severe spinal injury...
According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, K-9 Dozer suffered a severe spinal injury after he was involved in a car crash Friday morning.(Grand Rapids Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:03 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (Gray News) – A police dog in Michigan has a long road to recovery after he was injured in the line of duty.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, K-9 Dozer suffered a severe spinal injury after he was involved in a car crash Friday morning.

The injury is causing paralysis in his hind legs. Fortunately, his spinal cord is still intact, which makes it possible for Dozer to walk again.

Police said as of Monday morning, Dozer has shown some “slight movement” in his left back leg, which is promising.

“We don’t yet know if he will regain full function in his legs – only time will tell,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Dozer is expected to be released from the animal hospital this week and continue his recovery at home with his handler.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
Julian Hutton-Reed, left, and Stefan Howard Jr.
Second victim of shooting near UNR identified
Washoe Deputies respond to early morning crash
Passenger killed in crash near Rancho San Rafael Park identified
Drowning Graphic
Tahoe drowning victims identified
The body was found around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday
Person found deceased near Nugget Casino parking lot

Latest News

FILE - Director William Friedkin poses for portraits after interviews for his film "Killer Joe"...
William Friedkin, Oscar-winning director of ‘The Exorcist’ and ‘The French Connection,’ dies at 87
Project Good To See You
Second Chances and Kids Kindness Committee plan event to spread kindness to homeless community
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland makes a point as he speaks to members of the house of...
Justice Department stands with Ukraine in war crimes investigations, Attorney General Garland says
ACS Relay for Life Preview
Support cancer survivors in your life during the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life at UNR
Waffles and Wishes 2023
Table sponsorships available for Waffles and Wishes, breakfast fundraiser for local Make-A-Wish chapter