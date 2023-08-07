The Offspring coming to the GSR this October

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Offspring will be coming to the GSR in Reno this October.

The band will be in the Biggest Little City on Oct. 14 at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, Aug. 11 at 10:00 a.m. at a cost of $49.50, plus taxes and fees. Infinity Rewards members will have access to presale tickets starting Aug. 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

You can buy tickets here, or by calling 1-800-648-3568.

