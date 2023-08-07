Man accused of murder in Naomi Irion case found dead by apparent suicide

Troy Driver of Fallon making his first court appearance via Zoom on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Troy Driver of Fallon making his first court appearance via Zoom on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.(KOLO / Zoom)
By Ben Deach
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:23 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - The man awaiting trial on murder charges following the death of Naomi Irion has been found dead.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says Troy Driver committed suicide by asphyxiation.

On Sunday afternoon just after 5 p.m. deputies were conducting routine checks when they found Driver unresponsive and attempted life-saving measures.

Driver had been housed in a maximum security jail cell and had no contact with other inmates.

The Nevada State Police Division of Investigations was requested to respond to the Lyon County jail to complete a full and thorough investigation surrounding the events leading to Driver’s death. At this time, there are no further details surrounding the death and investigation that will be released.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
Julian Hutton-Reed, left, and Stefan Howard Jr.
Second victim of shooting near UNR identified
Washoe Deputies respond to early morning crash
Passenger killed in crash near Rancho San Rafael Park identified
Drowning Graphic
Tahoe drowning victims identified
The body was found around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday
Person found deceased near Nugget Casino parking lot

Latest News

Francis Derby Jr. and Malinda Skinner of Henderson have been arrested in this case.
Two arrested following alleged burglary in Storey County
Sunday PM Weather
Sunday PM Weather
Reaction as the 2023 Hot August Nights wraps up with a parade in downtown Reno.
Parade Wraps Up 2023 Hot August Nights
The scene of a 2-acr brush fire along U.S. 395 north of Hallelujah Junction.
2-acre brush fire on US 395 north of Hallelujah Junction stopped