Man accused of murder in Naomi Irion case found dead by apparent suicide

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - The man awaiting trial on murder charges following the death of Naomi Irion has been found dead.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says Troy Driver committed suicide by asphyxiation.

On Sunday afternoon just after 5 p.m. deputies were conducting routine checks when they found Driver unresponsive and attempted life-saving measures.

Driver had been housed in a maximum security jail cell and had no contact with other inmates.

The Nevada State Police Division of Investigations was requested to respond to the Lyon County jail to complete a full and thorough investigation surrounding the events leading to Driver’s death. At this time, there are no further details surrounding the death and investigation that will be released.

