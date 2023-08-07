Local arts advocate, Oliver X, in ICU following massive stroke

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you’ve spent any time in Reno, the name Oliver X has probably come up. Oliver is the marketing manager of Artown and frequent guest on KOLO 8 programming, like Morning Break.

Tuesday, Aug. 1, Oliver suffered a massive stroke and remains in the ICU. KOLO 8 Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko has been in contact with a spokesperson for the family and obtained this statement from Oliver’s girlfriend, Shelly Brown.

First of all we would like to thank everyone so much for the support and prayers for Oliver. We are grateful for all of the love and well wishes from our amazing community. Oliver suffered a stroke on Aug 1st. and he is currently sleeping and healing in the ICU unit. We are hoping that in the next few days he will find the strength to wake up. Please keep praying and sending your love and positive thoughts that he will wake up and come back to us as the Oliver X we all know and love.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Oliver and his family. To donate, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.