Local arts advocate, Oliver X, in ICU following massive stroke

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:55 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you’ve spent any time in Reno, the name Oliver X has probably come up. Oliver is the marketing manager of Artown and frequent guest on KOLO 8 programming, like Morning Break.

Tuesday, Aug. 1, Oliver suffered a massive stroke and remains in the ICU. KOLO 8 Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko has been in contact with a spokesperson for the family and obtained this statement from Oliver’s girlfriend, Shelly Brown.

First of all we would like to thank everyone so much for the support and prayers for Oliver. We are grateful for all of the love and well wishes from our amazing community. Oliver suffered a stroke on Aug 1st. and he is currently sleeping and healing in the ICU unit. We are hoping that in the next few days he will find the strength to wake up. Please keep praying and sending your love and positive thoughts that he will wake up and come back to us as the Oliver X we all know and love.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Oliver and his family. To donate, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
Julian Hutton-Reed, left, and Stefan Howard Jr.
Second victim of shooting near UNR identified
Washoe Deputies respond to early morning crash
Passenger killed in crash near Rancho San Rafael Park identified
Drowning Graphic
Tahoe drowning victims identified
The body was found around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday
Person found deceased near Nugget Casino parking lot

Latest News

Washoe Tribe to receive $1.3 million for clean energy
Charles Deichert
Sparks man found guilty of hit and run causing injuries
Project Good To See You
Second Chances and Kids Kindness Committee plan event to spread kindness to homeless community
ACS Relay for Life Preview
Support cancer survivors in your life during the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life at UNR