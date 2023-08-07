Get your tickets for this year’s Rhythm and Rawhide: Where French Horns Meet Long Horns

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Rodeo Foundation is proud to bring back its annual, highly anticipated country western-infused fundraiser, Rhythm and Rawhide.

Event chair, Jeff Turnipseed, and musical director, Catherine Matovich, stopped by Morning Break to remind folks to get their tickets ASAP as this event sells out every year.

Rhythm and Rawhide 2023 takes place Saturday, Sept. 9 at Glow Plaza Festival Grounds. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. This year’s event features country singer/songwriter sensation Chancey Williams sharing the stage with the Rhythm & Rawhide orchestra, led by the renowned Jason Altieri. The VIP experience includes a hosted bar, during the cocktail hour, with passed appetizers, and a plated meal served at your table. Get ready for your palate to be elevated when served the superb menu created by Chef Colin Smith, principal of Roundabout Catering, inspired to complement this incredible event. There will also be a live auction, as well as other creative surprises.

KOLO 8 Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko will be this year’s emcee. Ticket and sponsorship opportunities are available for a limited time. For more information and to purchase your tickets or sponsorships, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.