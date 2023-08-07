Fire restrictions for Humboldt-Toiyabe Forest take effect

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Fire restrictions for the Carson and Bridgeport ranger districts of the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest have taken effect.

The restrictions will be in place until Oct. 31.

The Forest Service believes that, due to the current conditions in the national forest, any fire that starts is likely to exhibit extreme behavior and pose containment problems for firefighters.

“Despite record snowfall this winter, recent hot and dry conditions have significantly elevated the fire danger these past few weeks,” said Forest Fire Management Officer Gwen Sanchez. “By implementing these restrictions, we are attempting to minimize and/or stop altogether the risk of human-caused wildfires damaging our public lands and communities.”

The following restrictions are now in effect in the forest:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire outside of developed recreation sites. A developed recreation site has Forest Service signage that designates it as an agency-owned campground or day use area and is identified on a Forest Service map as a site developed for that purpose. These areas have approved fire pits and may have water and/or other facilities provided. It is not a dispersed site, or an area that has simply been improved by other campers. Under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, campfires are not allowed in any area outside of developed recreation sites. Portable stoves, fire pits, or grills that use wood or charcoal are also prohibited in both dispersed and developed areas under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions. Portable stoves or fires that use gas, liquid fuel, etc., are allowed on all forest lands, provided they have a contained fuel source and an on/off switch. Additionally, California campfire permits are required for campfires in developed sites and for the use of any portable stove, regardless of fire restriction level, in the state of California.

Smoking, outside an enclosed vehicle or building. Exception: smoking while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is clear of all flammable materials.

Welding, or operating an acetylene or other torch with open flame.

Using an explosive. Please remember, fireworks and exploding targets are never permitted on public lands.

Operating a chainsaw or other equipment powered by an internal combustion engine between 1:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. Woodcutting and other activities need to be completed prior to 1 p.m. daily. It is always prohibited to operate or use any internal or external combustion engine without an approved USDA spark arrestor that is properly installed, maintained, and in effective working order.

Anyone found to be in violation of these restrictions could face fines of up to $5,000, six months in jail, and may be found civilly and criminally liable for any fires.

