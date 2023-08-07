El Dorado education worker arrested on sexual assault charges

EL DORADO COUNTY, California (KOLO) - A special education transportation driver with the El Dorado County Office of Education has been arrested on sexual assault charges.

On May 31, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a dependent adult that had been sexually assaulted by a transportation driver employed by the office.

An investigation into the allegation resulted in the arrest of Tarik “Ty” Manasrah on multiple sexual assault charges. The Sheriff’s Office say Manasrah was employed as a special education driver since October 2021.

He was booked into the El Dorado County Jail and is not eligible for bail.

The El Dorado County DA’s Office is now attempting to contact the families of the students transported by Manasrah to determine if there are any other possible victims.

Anyone with information regarding Manasrah or the investigation is asked to call Detective M. Sosa at 530-621-4711 or via email at sosam@edso.org.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.