Celebration of life planned in honor of local arts advocate, Oliver X

Oliver X, Artown Marketing Director, talks about Artown Encore Series.
By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:55 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE: Arts advocate and local icon, Oliver X has died. He passed away Sunday, August 13.

Oliver X’s girlfriend, Shelly Brown, posted on GoFundMe: “Oliver X, the beautiful soul, the man, the myth, the legend, left the world [Sunday] at X:Xp.m. He is now soaring through the galaxy onto his next adventure. Thank you Oliver for everything you have done for our beloved community. We love you Oliver X.”

A celebration of life is planned for Sunday, August 20 at Reno City Plaza by the Believe sign. The event, known as XFest, was planned before Oliver X’s passing as a fundraiser and benefit concert. The event will continue as planned with music, food, vendors, a beer garden and more, all the things Oliver X loved about his community. The event takes place from 1-10 p.m.

There will be a candlelight vigil at 10:10 p.m. Sunday in honor of the time Oliver X left this earth.

Event organizer and long-time friend of Oliver X, Cliff Porter, stopped by Morning Break to share more about the celebration of life and the impact Oliver X had on every person he meant.

ORIGINAL STORY: If you’ve spent any time in Reno, the name Oliver X has probably come up. Oliver is the marketing manager of Artown and frequent guest on KOLO 8 programming, like Morning Break.

Tuesday, Aug. 1, Oliver suffered a massive stroke and remains in the ICU. KOLO 8 Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko has been in contact with a spokesperson for the family and obtained this statement from Oliver’s girlfriend, Shelly Brown.

First of all we would like to thank everyone so much for the support and prayers for Oliver. We are grateful for all of the love and well wishes from our amazing community. Oliver suffered a stroke on Aug 1st. and he is currently sleeping and healing in the ICU unit. We are hoping that in the next few days he will find the strength to wake up. Please keep praying and sending your love and positive thoughts that he will wake up and come back to us as the Oliver X we all know and love.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Oliver and his family. To donate, click here.

