Bail denied for teen accused of killing man in Las Vegas Strip hotel room

Emma Kusak
Emma Kusak(LVMPD)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:43 PM PDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A judge has denied bail for an 18-year-old woman accused of killing a man in a Las Vegas Strip hotel room.

Emma Kusak is facing charges of open murder, robbery and grand larceny of a motor vehicle after a shooting on June 29 at the Luxor Hotel & Casino. According to court documents, Kusak was booked into Clark County Detention Center on July 26, her 18th birthday.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, dispatch received a call from Kusak saying she shot and killed someone on the 12th floor of the Luxor. Responding officers found a dead man who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the head. He was later identified as Charlie Satrustegui.

During an interview with LVMPD, Kusak told police that she had met the victim on a dating app about two months earlier. The two texted periodically over the next two months before the victim asked Kusak if she wanted to meet, as he was visiting Las Vegas from California. Kusak agreed, and the victim picked her up and took her to the hotel, where he was staying.

The suspect told police that after a night of drinking in the hotel room, they both fell asleep. At one point in the night, Kusak said the victim wanted to kick her out of the room for coughing loudly.

Kusak told police that she shot the victim after he advanced at her and she thought she was going to be attacked. However, the arrest report said that when detectives challenged her story, she admitted that she was being untruthful.

Kusak appeared in justice court on Aug. 7 and the defense’s motion for bail was denied. Her legal team also made an oral motion for a two-week continuance in order to file a motion to suppress specific evidence in the case. This motion was granted, despite an objection by the prosecution.

Kusak’s next court appearance was rescheduled for Aug. 21.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
Julian Hutton-Reed, left, and Stefan Howard Jr.
Second victim of shooting near UNR identified
Washoe Deputies respond to early morning crash
Passenger killed in crash near Rancho San Rafael Park identified
Drowning Graphic
Tahoe drowning victims identified
Esteban Garcia
Sun Valley: Man allegedly killed mother of his child 9 days after protective court order

Latest News

The Reno Arch in downtown. Photo by Wade Barnett/KOLO
Downtown Reno Partnership launches overnight patrols
Exit 69 ramp closure
Plan Ahead: Oddie Blvd. exit ramp closure
Tuesday AM Weather
Tuesday AM Weather
Tuesday AM Weather
Man accused of murder in Naomi Irion case found dead by suicide