HALLELUJAH JUNCTION, Calif. (KOLO) -Fire crews stopped a 2-acre brush fire along U.S. 395 north of Hallelujah Junction on Sunday afternoon.

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue and federal agencies responded and as of about 5 p.m. were in the process of mopping up.

TMFR asked drivers in this area to use caution.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.