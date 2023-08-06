Man arrested in Storey County allegedly had a ‘hit list’ of peace officers

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Storey County Sheriff’s Office said a man it arrested Friday had a “hit list” of Northern Nevada law enforcement officers, including two Storey County deputies.

Neil Caroll, 44, was booked into the Storey County jail on an aggravated stalking charge, the sheriff’s office said.

At about 10:47 a.m. on Friday, deputies stopped a white Ford F-250 in the area of Geiger Summit for impeding the flow of traffic.

Caroll, the driver, was under investigation for allegedly making a threatening call to a Storey County deputy on Thursday. Carroll told deputies he was trying again to contact that deputy, the sheriff’s office said.

That’s when the investigation revealed Caroll’s alleged “hit list.”

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 775-847-0959.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.