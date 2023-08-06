Man arrested in Storey County allegedly had a ‘hit list’ of peace officers

Neil Carroll
Neil Carroll(Storey County Sheriff's Office)
By Steve Timko
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:45 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Storey County Sheriff’s Office said a man it arrested Friday had a “hit list” of Northern Nevada law enforcement officers, including two Storey County deputies.

Neil Caroll, 44, was booked into the Storey County jail on an aggravated stalking charge, the sheriff’s office said.

At about 10:47 a.m. on Friday, deputies stopped a white Ford F-250 in the area of Geiger Summit for impeding the flow of traffic.

Caroll, the driver, was under investigation for allegedly making a threatening call to a Storey County deputy on Thursday. Carroll told deputies he was trying again to contact that deputy, the sheriff’s office said.

That’s when the investigation revealed Caroll’s alleged “hit list.”

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 775-847-0959.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julian Hutton-Reed, left, and Stefan Howard Jr.
Second victim of shooting near UNR identified
CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
Drowning Graphic
Tahoe drowning victims identified
Washoe Deputies respond to early morning crash
Passenger killed in crash near Rancho San Rafael Park identified
The body was found around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday
Person found deceased near Nugget Casino parking lot

Latest News

Nevada Wolf Pack
Nevada Football 2023 Position Group Profiles
8-5-23
Nevada Football 2023 Position Group Profiles: Special Teams
8-4-23
Howlin’ Bold & Spicy a hit as Wolf Pack’s signature sauce goes to tasting
Produce at Fallon Farmers Market
Local Farmers prepare for harvest season