36th Annual Hot August nights comes to a close

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hot August Nights has come to a close this year with cars making their way down Virginia Street and onto their next adventure.

Event organizers say it’s bittersweet to bring the 36th year of Hot August Nights to a close.

“It’s really hard to close this event because we work so hard to make it come together and then when it’s over you have this anxiety, this separation anxiety and we can’t wait until next year,” says Hot August Nights Disc Jockey Steve West.

Deny Dotson, Hot August Nights Executive Director, says that even though technically the event ends today, there’s one more opportunity to see the cars this year:

“For those folks that think Hot August Nights is over, actually the Hot August Nights event series where we bring in all the qualifying winners from not just this week but from other shows throughout the western United States are coming back on August 26, Champion Chevrolet, to crown the champion.”

