Two suspects in Sacramento-area homicide arrested in Sierra County

SIERRAVILLE, Calif. (KOLO) -Two suspects in a homicide in a Sacramento suburb were arrested Wednesday in Sierra County, the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday.

Anthony Murti, 19, is charged with murder and is being held without bail in the Sacramento County jail. Murti has an Aug. 1 court date.

Richard Hernandez, 28, is charged with being an accessory after the fact and has been released from jail.

Authorities in the Sacramento suburb of Citrus Heights received several calls about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday of a man shot in eastern Citrus Heights. He was found in the street.

The Truckee Police Department’s automated license plate reader found the vehicle near Alder Creek Road and California 89 in Truckee. Sierra County Sheriff’s Office deputies spotted the vehicle going north on California 89 in Sierraville. Deputies pulled over the vehicle and made the arrests.

