Tuesday morning’s double homicide: New details

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -New details are emerging about that deadly shooting on Tuesday morning near the university.

Charging documents tell a violent story of a meeting between two rival groups encountering each other at a North Virginia street apartment complex near the university.

Police were called to the scene by residentss reporting multiple gunshots, a total later determined to be 19. One victim, a known gang member, was found,<unresponsive in the lobby. A second, also a known gang member, was found outside nearby. Both suffered multiple gunshot wounds, were transferrred to the hospital where they were pronouned dead.

Security footage from cameras in the lobby and at a bus stop across the street, as well as cellphone video taken by someone present, record an escalating confrontation between members of rival gangs beginning with flashing signs and ending in gunfire.

Police identified one of the gunmen as 17 year old Stephan Howard Jr, apparently a known member of another gang. A second gunman has been described as white male juvenile wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt. He’s still at large.

Howard was arrested at his mother’s home on a charge of open murder. Later being interviewed by investigators he said none of his group knew the victims but felt they were being challenged.

His mother was present and asked her son if he was sad. The 17 year old shook his head and replied “It is what it is.”

