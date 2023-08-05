Sparks police arrest man for allegedly shooting into Spanish Springs home

James Lee Bartch
James Lee Bartch(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:11 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department arrested a man Friday night after he allegedly fired a gun into a Spanish Springs home.

James Lee Bartch, 37, was booked on felony charges of firing a gun into an occupied home and carrying a concealed weapon. Bartch was released from jail.

Police said they received a call of the shot being fired at about 7 p.m. on Friday. It happened on Los Altos Parkway east of Pah Rah Park.

Police said their investigation showed Bartch fired the shot but no one was injured.

