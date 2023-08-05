One shot Saturday morning near Sun Valley’s Gepford Park

By Steve Timko
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 12:35 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday morning shooting near Gepford Park in Sun Valley.

Deputies went to the area of East Gepford Parkway and Woods Drive at about 9:28 a.m. on a report of someone being shot.

They found a person only described as female with a gunshot wound. An ambulance took her to the hospital. The sheriff’s office did not report her condition.

The sheriff’s office believes this is an isolated incident and said the public is not in danger.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 775-328-3320 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to secretwitness.com. Refer to WC23-4036.

