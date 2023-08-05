Model A Roadster earns KOLO Ribbon for Hot August Nights

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Washington man’s 1931 Ford Model A Roadster pickup earned the KOLO Ribbon for Hot August Nights 2023.

Tim Dorsey of Lake Tapps, Wash., said the vehicle sat in the back of his garage as a stalled project for 35 years.

He found it two years ago and finished it.

“I designed it to be something different,” Dorsey said.

The engine and drive train are from a 1965 Mustang. The detail includes a radiator ornament of Charles Lindbergh.

KOLO 8 News Now’s Ed Pearce made the award.

“If I had my choice of hot rods I’d have a roadster pickup,” Pearce said. “I saw this one last year. It was on my short list then. I’m glad Tim brought it again.”

