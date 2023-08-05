Local Farmers prepare for harvest season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This past year Northern Nevada has experienced both extremely wet, and extremely dry conditions. Local farmers say it has impacted their production in both positive and negative ways.

“The moisture was a big boon especially for the fruit in the valley I mean it’s been impressive the amount of fruit that we’ve actually been getting off the trees,” says Owner of Fisk Farm Herbs, Stacy Fisk.

While some farmers say their production has been booming from this wet winter, others say that temperatures have stunted their plant’s production.

“The heat hits and the plants don’t like to produce much over 95 degrees or so. They really struggle,” says Owner of Two Ravens Farm, Kevin Sammons.

After these extreme seasons, it is soon going to be fall and farmers say they will be harvesting a variety of produce:

“Fall is the big boon of all the harvest right so we’re going to have pumpkins and then melons and then our cucumbers and tomatoes,” says Fisk.

It takes work to get those from their garden onto our tables:

“We harvest every day, every morning and every night, and we will continue to harvest until we get a hard frost,” says Kim Urso, owner of Yellow Petal Flower farm.

Keep a lookout for those fruits and vegetables soon to be abundant at farmers markets.

