Howlin’ Bold & Spicy a hit as Wolf Pack’s signature sauce goes to tasting

RENO, Nev. - Howlin' Bold and Spicy is a hit.

“It was perfect for me to not get sweaty but get that taste of the spice,” said Julie Ryder who stopped by Brothers Barbecue to try the new signature sauce.

She wasn’t the only one who enjoyed the collaboration between Nevada Athletics and the local spot.

“It’s awesome. It has a perfect amount of spice and sweetness,” said Dave Huebner. “I can’t wait to see it at all the tailgates this fall.”

When a member of Nevada Athletics reached out to owners Meagan and Joe Orduna about a signature Wolf Pack sauce, Joe got to work.

“It took a couple of months,” he said of the creative process. “I don’t think we had it nailed down until January. We played with a bunch of recipes. We wanted to make sure it was a little spicy because we love a little heat. We wanted to make sure it was bold and nothing like what we’ve tasted on the market.”

Last week Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve proclaimed Fridays as Wolf Pack Fridays and that Reno is Nevada’s college town. Those efforts, paired with the unveiling of Howlin’ Bold & Spicy shows the athletic department’s desire to grow the fanbase, and bring the Biggest Little City together.

“We want to make (Reno) a difficult place to play and part of that is reconnecting with our community, getting our community to our games, but more importantly getting Nevada Athletics out to our community and showing them we’re here, and we want you at our events and to be a part of this,” said Aaron Juarez who works for Nevada Athletics.

Fans can get the sauce at Brothers Barbecue, and at the Rib Cookoff later this month.

