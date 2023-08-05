Donate pet food Saturday, get a box of Girl Scouts cookies
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:52 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -People who donate unopened pet food to Washoe County Regional Animal Services on Saturday can get a box of Girl Scouts cookies in return.
The scouts of Troop 376 built a donation box at animal services, and they are trying to fill it with pet food donations. They will be handing out cookies to donors at the 2825 Longley Lane, Suite A facility between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Animal services has an increased need for small bags of dog food, 10 pounds and less.
Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.