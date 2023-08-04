Tahoe medical crews responding to one call end up saving near-drowning victim

A CalStar medical helicopter near Sand Harbor,
A CalStar medical helicopter near Sand Harbor,(North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District)
By Steve Timko
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:51 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) -The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District was responding to one medical call Friday on Lake Tahoe’s east shore when they became involved in saving another person from near drowning.

The original case was at Bonsai Rock about 3.5 miles south of Incline Village.

NLTFPD crews were getting ready to send that patient to the hospital by ambulance when there was a near-drowning on the same beach.

Crews hiked down to the victim and took over resuscitation from bystanders.  They got the victim on a Nevada Department of Wildlife boat and headed toward Sand Harbor.

The victim was resuscitated by the time they arrived at Sand Harbor. CalStar medical helicopter took the victim to Renown Regional Medical Center.

