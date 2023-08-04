Reno Fire makes arson arrest in connection with John Champion Park fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Fire investigators have arrested 30-year-old Adria Ely in connection with an arson at John Champion Park.

Ely has been charged with multiple counts of third-degree arson.

Thursday morning at around 4:40 a.m., the Reno Fire Department responded for reports of several bicycles as well as surrounding brush that were set on fire at the park, located at 957 Kuenzli Street in Reno.

Earlier that night, the Reno Fire Department extinguished another brush fire near 5 Kietzke Lane.

Investigators with RFD determined that Ely had intentionally set the fires. RFD is also investigating Ely’s possible involvement in 25 other fires that have occurred in that area since July 6

