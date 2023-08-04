Officials report 2 more drownings at Lake Mead, marking 19 fatalities this year

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Officials on Friday reported there were two more fatalities at Lake Mead National Recreation Area over the weekend, bringing the total number of fatalities at the park to 19.

One of the individuals who drowned at Lake Mead last weekend was identified by the Clark County Coroner’s office as Kristopher Ross, 42, of Henderson, Nevada.

“Two more people drowned at Lake Mead NRA – that’s 19 fatalities this year, a sad trend we want to change,” said Acting Superintendent Mike Gauthier. “We are still seeing multiple incidents and accidents, both on the land and on the water.”

In a news release, officials advised that there were also “several close calls with boaters being caught off-guard as monsoon winds swept in unexpectedly and created hazardous conditions on the water.”

Authorities also stated that there were other instances in which swimmers with pool toys and paddleboards were blown out of the designated swimming areas into the lake due to strong winds.

“Every day we see unsafe boating practices, drinking and driving, and heat-related illness, among others. It’s also monsoon season, which means unpredictable rain and wind,” officials advised in the release.”

Those planning to visit the lake should be aware that “monsoons come with little or no warning and present dangerous conditions in the park.”

Before heading to the lake, visitors can check online for current conditions: https://www.nps.gov/lake/planyourvisit/index.htm.

