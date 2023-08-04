New Mediterranean food vendor opens inside Reno Public Market

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Public Market has welcomed a new vendor to the food hall.

Mediterranean Bae opened to the public in July, and features foods like gyros, falafels, hummus, kebabs, and baklavas.

“As we continue to curate an exceptional collection of diverse and exciting vendors, we couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Mediterranean Bae to Reno Public Market,” said Doug Wiele, Developer of Reno Public Market. “With their delectable fusion of Mediterranean flavors and contemporary twists, they bring a refreshing breeze of culinary excellence to our customers.”

The new vendor is owned by Can Uzay, who was originally born in Turkey and has been cooking professionally around the world for more than 18 years prior to moving to Reno in January of this year.

“When I moved to Nevada, I immediately saw a lack of Mediterranean food locally and took the opportunity to open my own restaurant and spread my love of the cuisine with the Reno community,” Uzay said. “Reno Public Market had just opened at the time and, to my luck, had a vendor spot available for me to open Mediterranean Bae a few months later.”

