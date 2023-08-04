NDOT to install wrong-way driver detection systems on I-580

A wrong way driver sign
A wrong way driver sign(The Nevada Department of Transportation)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:21 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be installing wrong-way driver detection systems at certain Carson City intersections of I-580.

Installations will take place through August and cause intermittent shoulder closures both during the day and night on I-580 freeway ramps between North Carson Street and Fairview Drive.

Periodic overnight ramp closures will also take place on I-580 Carson City ramps during the last two weeks of August from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., Sunday evenings through Friday mornings. No two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time and detours will be made available.

The new systems will be on five I-580 off ramps in Carson City:

  • Fairview Drive-northbound and southbound off ramps
  • U.S. 50-northbound and southbound off ramps
  • East College Parkway-northbound and southbound off ramps
  • Arrowhead Drive-northbound off ramp
  • North Carson Street-southbound off ramp

Their new system uses radar and closed-circuit cameras to automatically detect cars entering the wrong direction and will activate two sets of red flashing wrong-way signs on the ramp.

NDOT says the first set of signs sits at four feet high rather than the standard seven in order to reach the eye-level of sleepy or impaired drivers. The department associates a yearly average of 27 crashes and more than 90 citations associated with wrong-way crashes in Nevada.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stefan Howard, Jr.
Suspect in shooting near UNR has bail hearing extended
Drowning Graphic
Tahoe drowning victims identified
Red Flag Warning for July 29, 2023.
Red Flag Warning for northwest Nevada, northeast California
The body was found around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday
Person found deceased near Nugget Casino parking lot
Arya Daffern, , left, and Angela Sloan
Missing girl found in Montana and mother arrested, WCSO reports

Latest News

Donner Pass Road closed since June 9, 2023 due to rock slide
Rockslide on Donner Pass Road complicated
Lanes, ramps in Washoe Valley to close as part of test of new roadside lighting
The crash involved a City of Reno car
Crash involving City of Reno car closes Vassar Street
Emergency crews respond to crash near intersection of McCarran Blvd. and Prater Way in Sparks.
Crash closes portion of Prater Way in Sparks