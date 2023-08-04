NDOT to install wrong-way driver detection systems on I-580

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be installing wrong-way driver detection systems at certain Carson City intersections of I-580.

Installations will take place through August and cause intermittent shoulder closures both during the day and night on I-580 freeway ramps between North Carson Street and Fairview Drive.

Periodic overnight ramp closures will also take place on I-580 Carson City ramps during the last two weeks of August from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., Sunday evenings through Friday mornings. No two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time and detours will be made available.

The new systems will be on five I-580 off ramps in Carson City:

Fairview Drive-northbound and southbound off ramps

U.S. 50-northbound and southbound off ramps

East College Parkway-northbound and southbound off ramps

Arrowhead Drive-northbound off ramp

North Carson Street-southbound off ramp

Their new system uses radar and closed-circuit cameras to automatically detect cars entering the wrong direction and will activate two sets of red flashing wrong-way signs on the ramp.

NDOT says the first set of signs sits at four feet high rather than the standard seven in order to reach the eye-level of sleepy or impaired drivers. The department associates a yearly average of 27 crashes and more than 90 citations associated with wrong-way crashes in Nevada.

