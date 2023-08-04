‘My cousin made me do it!’ Woman doubles Powerball lottery prize

Tina Renee Johnson's ticket matched four winning numbers, plus the Powerball number, thanks to...
Tina Renee Johnson's ticket matched four winning numbers, plus the Powerball number, thanks to the advice of her cousin.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:57 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Gray News) – A woman in Virginia won big in the July 19 Powerball drawing after her cousin convinced her to buy a ticket.

“If it wasn’t for my cousin, I wouldn’t have paid an extra dollar for the Power Play,” Tina Renee Johnson told lottery officials as she claimed her prize. “But she told me to do it, so now I always need to listen to her.”

Her ticket matched four winning numbers, plus the Powerball number, thanks to that familial advice.

So instead of just winning $50,000, Johnson won $100,000 in the drawing.

She plans to use the prize money to tithe and help her cousin, Virginia lottery officials said.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. According to lottery officials, the odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stefan Howard, Jr.
Suspect in shooting near UNR has bail hearing extended
Drowning Graphic
Tahoe drowning victims identified
Red Flag Warning for July 29, 2023.
Red Flag Warning for northwest Nevada, northeast California
The body was found around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday
Person found deceased near Nugget Casino parking lot
Arya Daffern, , left, and Angela Sloan
Missing girl found in Montana and mother arrested, WCSO reports

Latest News

Katey Roshetko and Rebecca Kitchen host Morning Break Hot August Nights special live from the...
Morning Break goes LIVE! from the Atlantis for all things Hot August Nights
A dog running along Interstate 95 brought traffic to a standstill in Philadelphia. (WPVI)
WATCH: Dog runs loose interstate during rush hour
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family...
Oklahoma man pleads guilty to threatening to kill DeSantis, other Republican politicians
A thermometer at the Furnace Creek Visitor Center shows an outside temperature of 125 degrees
Death Valley records 17 straight days above 120 degrees
Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton (2) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington linebacker...
Big Ten clears the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership, AP sources say