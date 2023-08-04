Morning Break goes LIVE! from the Atlantis for all things Hot August Nights
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:34 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After weeks of preparation, our KOLO 8 Morning Break Hot August Nights Live Show is in the books. Thank you to the HAN organization and Foundation for letting us be a part of the annual event; to the Atlantis Casino for hosting us; and to RAD Strategies for organizing interviews and promoting HAN.
If you missed any of the stories or interviews, below is a list of all of the show’s content.
- You can’t kill classic cars and rock ‘n roll - Story by Ed Pearce
- What fans can expect at HAN this weekend - Interview with Dent Dotson, Katey Roshetko and Rebecca Kitchen
- Car enthusiast Steve Smith comes to HAN every year - Interview with Nick Doyle
- The Manhattan Deli is the perfect pitstop during HAN - Story by Rebecca Kitchen and Sam Farnsworth
- Volunteers make Hot August Nights run smoothly - Story by Freixys Casado
- Hot August Nights Foundation: Hard at work 365 days a year - Interview with Linda Lott, Katey Roshetko and Rebecca Kitchen
- Santana tribute band, Carnaval, to perform at Hot August Nights - Interview with Vernon Aiken and Nick Doyle
- “It’s more than just a car”; Les Stuart shares how cars are a catalyst for connection - Story by Katey Roshetko
- Holly McGee brings “Barbie” car to HAN to raise awareness for breast cancer - Story by Joel Villanueva, marketing manager for Atlantis Casino
Thank you for watching!
