Man gets maximum DUI sentence for crash that paralyzed woman

A KOLO file photo of the scene of the crash
A KOLO file photo of the scene of the crash(staff)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:59 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for DUI in a rollover crash near Panther Valley in February 2022 that left a woman paralyzed.

Carmen Delantrindad-Carbajal, 51, will be eligible for parole after eight years after receiving the maximum sentence.

On February 5, 2022, troopers with the Nevada Highway Patrol responded for a rollover crash on U.S. 395 near Panther Valley. While on scene, troopers were told the driver of one car had been taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, having suffered a traumatic brain injury and severe spinal cord injuries.

Troopers spoke with Delantrindad-Carbajal and learned the woman’s car had broken down and parked onto the shoulder awaiting a tow truck.

Delantrindad-Carbajal was driving his truck and towing a trailer when he left the road and went onto the shoulder, hitting the woman’s car, causing it to roll. Delantrindad-Carbajal was recorded as having a blood-alcohol level of 0.182, more than double the legal limit of 0.08.

As a result of the crash, the victim is now paralyzed from the neck down.

