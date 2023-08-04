Kids enjoying learning to garden at Urban Roots

Urban Roots Gardening Programs
Urban Roots Gardening Programs(Emily Benito)
By Emily Benito
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Being outdoors is something that medical professionals cite as great for you children, especially as kids enter the school year and are learning in classrooms most of the day.

Urban Roots offers lots of programs including an upcoming camp in October and the homeschool enrichment programs are starting up again this school year.

“The farm comes to life when you hear the kids like the first time, they pull out potatoes or carrots. You know those root vegetables are really exciting because they don’t know what’s under the ground,” says urban roots executive of development Jenny Angius.

Urban Roots staff says learning to garden and try new foods is important for the children in our community:

“it’s so therapeutic. For kids. It’s therapeutic for all of us, but especially kiddos being those food explorers,” says Angius.

“I like to refer to it as positive peer pressure because all of their friends are trying the kale so then they try the kale. And then they’re like this stuff is delicious.”

Registration is still open for their fall camp and homeschool enrichment courses, but organizers say spots are filling up fast and to look at their website for availability.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stefan Howard, Jr.
Second victim of shooting near UNR identified
Drowning Graphic
Tahoe drowning victims identified
Red Flag Warning for July 29, 2023.
Red Flag Warning for northwest Nevada, northeast California
The body was found around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday
Person found deceased near Nugget Casino parking lot
Arya Daffern, , left, and Angela Sloan
Missing girl found in Montana and mother arrested, WCSO reports

Latest News

A CalStar medical helicopter near Sand Harbor,
Tahoe medical crews responding to one call end up saving near-drowning victim
Unclaimed Veterans Laid to Rest
19 unclaimed veterans laid to rest in Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery
WCSD teachers seek donations before upcoming school year
Community Donation Day for Washoe County teachers
An image of haze over Reno
Dust, fire smoke to blame for hazy skies, National Weather Service says