Kids enjoying learning to garden at Urban Roots

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Being outdoors is something that medical professionals cite as great for you children, especially as kids enter the school year and are learning in classrooms most of the day.

Urban Roots offers lots of programs including an upcoming camp in October and the homeschool enrichment programs are starting up again this school year.

“The farm comes to life when you hear the kids like the first time, they pull out potatoes or carrots. You know those root vegetables are really exciting because they don’t know what’s under the ground,” says urban roots executive of development Jenny Angius.

Urban Roots staff says learning to garden and try new foods is important for the children in our community:

“it’s so therapeutic. For kids. It’s therapeutic for all of us, but especially kiddos being those food explorers,” says Angius.

“I like to refer to it as positive peer pressure because all of their friends are trying the kale so then they try the kale. And then they’re like this stuff is delicious.”

Registration is still open for their fall camp and homeschool enrichment courses, but organizers say spots are filling up fast and to look at their website for availability.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.