Dust, fire smoke to blame for hazy skies, National Weather Service says

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Weather Service in Reno is blaming hazy Friday skies on dust and smoke from various fires.

They say dust was lofted off playas Thursday evening from thunderstorm outflows.

In addition, the NWS says some smoke from the Pika Wildfire near Yosemite and an Rx burn in the Stanislaus National Forest, as well as smoke possibly from Oregon wildfires may also be contributing to the haze.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.