Dust, fire smoke to blame for hazy skies, National Weather Service says

An image of haze over Reno
An image of haze over Reno(The National Weather Service)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:04 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Weather Service in Reno is blaming hazy Friday skies on dust and smoke from various fires.

They say dust was lofted off playas Thursday evening from thunderstorm outflows.

In addition, the NWS says some smoke from the Pika Wildfire near Yosemite and an Rx burn in the Stanislaus National Forest, as well as smoke possibly from Oregon wildfires may also be contributing to the haze.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stefan Howard, Jr.
Suspect in shooting near UNR has bail hearing extended
Drowning Graphic
Tahoe drowning victims identified
Red Flag Warning for July 29, 2023.
Red Flag Warning for northwest Nevada, northeast California
The body was found around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday
Person found deceased near Nugget Casino parking lot
Arya Daffern, , left, and Angela Sloan
Missing girl found in Montana and mother arrested, WCSO reports

Latest News

A thermometer at the Furnace Creek Visitor Center shows an outside temperature of 125 degrees
Death Valley records 17 straight days above 120 degrees
Red Flag Warning for July 29, 2023.
Red Flag Warning for northwest Nevada, northeast California
Fire weather watch issued July 21, 2023
Fire weather watch Monday for western Nevada
Washoe County opening cooling centers this weekend