Death Valley records 17 straight days above 120 degrees

DEATH VALLEY, California (KOLO) - Death Valley National Park has recorded 17 consecutive days of at least 120 degrees.

The streak lasted from July 14 to July 30, when daytime highs were between 121 and 128 degrees, with nighttime lows being between 90 and 102 degrees. This 17-day period is the longest streak of temperature in 94 years.

Preliminary data already indicates that July 2023 will be the second hottest July on record with an average temperature of 107.6 degrees. This average temperature comes in second only to 108.1 degrees back in 2018.

