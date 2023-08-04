Community Donation Day for Washoe County teachers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Education Alliance of Washoe County is encouraging community businesses, organizations and individuals to support the teacher heroes of the Washoe County School District (WCSD) by donating new classroom supplies.

“The teachers warehouse is open year round for those teachers and they can come and shop for classroom supplies for free,” said Brittani Haggarty, the Collaborative Coordinator for Education Alliance of Washoe County. “So it is filled with gently used but ideally new classroom supplies that we get from the community.”

Teachers this year are asking for glue sticks, markers, flare pens, and notebooks. Typically any supplies that you would want thee teacher who teaches your children to have.

Donations begin at 9am and will go until 6pm Friday evening at the Teacher Warehouse located at 380 Edison Way Reno, NV 89502.

