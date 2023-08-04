19 unclaimed veterans laid to rest in Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 19 unclaimed Nevada veterans were laid to rest at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery by the Nevada Veterans Coalition.

Many community members were present Friday to pay their respects and honor those who did not have families to do so.

This is the twenty-second mission the Nevada Veteran’s Coalition has completed to help locate and lay to rest unclaimed veterans in Nevada.

This mission started in 2009 and through this it, 350 veterans unclaimed veterans have been laid to rest since.

Fellow veterans say this is near and dear to their hearts and is impactful to our community.

“I think if you’ve ever been to one of our ceremonies where there are family members involved, and they’ve come to say goodbye to their loved one, and we provide this simple ceremony for them, their military honors, you see them have closure on their face, and it’s a big desal to them,” says Darin Farr, Public Information Officer for the Nevada Veteran Coalition.

“So, I think it’s important for the community to feel what other family members do when they lose their own loved one. This is kind of a nice send off for these gentlemen. for you know, whatever reasons in their life, they had no family. but they served their country, so in essence, they’re all our family,” says Farr.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.