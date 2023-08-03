Veterans Guest House seeks food donations from community

Veterans Guest House calls for community support
By Nick Doyle
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:52 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Veterans Guest House is calling on the community for their support. The nonprofit is consistently at capacity, which means the demand for food is high, but the supplies are low. Typically, during the summer months, the guest house experiences an increase in the number of veterans staying overnight.

”Giving is down but the need for our services is up, which is causing the food that we have to be quickly used and our pantries to be empty,” said the CEO, Sylvia Froslie.

Donations of meals and snack items help guests keep general costs for veterans and their family members low. While the nonprofit is pleased that veterans are availing themselves of this community resource, pantry shelves are thinning out and extra support is appreciated.

”We try to ensure that our kitchens are full so when our guests are here but with giving down, we have less to offer our guests when they are here,” said Froslie. “Ironically, we have more people here right now so we actually have a greater need for food than we have earlier this year.”

Veterans Guest House encourages friends and supporters to consider picking up some items during their shopping excursions to consider donating. In particular, veteran favorites include; Spam, Vienna sausages, canned chili and chips.

Donations of unopened snack items or canned foods may be dropped off directly at the nonprofit from Monday to Friday, during standard office hours, located at 880 Locust Street, Reno, NV 89502.

List of products needed:

Tuna, Canned chicken, Heavy duty plastic forks, paper bowls, Keurig coffee cups, Truvia and Stevia Sweetner packets, water or Gatorade.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stefan Howard, Jr.
Suspect arrested and identified after shooting near UNR; victim also identified
Drowning Graphic
Tahoe drowning victims identified
Red Flag Warning for July 29, 2023.
Red Flag Warning for northwest Nevada, northeast California
The body was found around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday
Person found deceased near Nugget Casino parking lot
Arya Daffern, , left, and Angela Sloan
Missing girl found in Montana and mother arrested, WCSO reports

Latest News

A graphic featuring the five people inducted into the Nevada Athletics Hall of Fame
Nevada Athletics announces 2023 Hall of Fame class
Nevada State Treasurer's Office in Carson City
State Treasurer partners with J.P. Morgan for college savings plan
The crash involved a City of Reno car
Crash involving City of Reno car closes Vassar Street
8 Things to Do is sponsored by Rail City Casino.
8 Things to Do