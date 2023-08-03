Veterans Guest House seeks food donations from community

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Veterans Guest House is calling on the community for their support. The nonprofit is consistently at capacity, which means the demand for food is high, but the supplies are low. Typically, during the summer months, the guest house experiences an increase in the number of veterans staying overnight.

”Giving is down but the need for our services is up, which is causing the food that we have to be quickly used and our pantries to be empty,” said the CEO, Sylvia Froslie.

Donations of meals and snack items help guests keep general costs for veterans and their family members low. While the nonprofit is pleased that veterans are availing themselves of this community resource, pantry shelves are thinning out and extra support is appreciated.

”We try to ensure that our kitchens are full so when our guests are here but with giving down, we have less to offer our guests when they are here,” said Froslie. “Ironically, we have more people here right now so we actually have a greater need for food than we have earlier this year.”

Veterans Guest House encourages friends and supporters to consider picking up some items during their shopping excursions to consider donating. In particular, veteran favorites include; Spam, Vienna sausages, canned chili and chips.

Donations of unopened snack items or canned foods may be dropped off directly at the nonprofit from Monday to Friday, during standard office hours, located at 880 Locust Street, Reno, NV 89502.

List of products needed:

Tuna, Canned chicken, Heavy duty plastic forks, paper bowls, Keurig coffee cups, Truvia and Stevia Sweetner packets, water or Gatorade.

