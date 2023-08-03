State Treasurer partners with J.P. Morgan for college savings plan

Nevada State Treasurer's Office in Carson City
Nevada State Treasurer's Office in Carson City(Terri Russell)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office has announced a partnership with J.P. Morgan for a college savings plan.

The pair are creating the Future Path 529 Plan for state residents. Funds invested into the plans will grow on a tax-deferred basis and distributions from the plan are not taxed as long as they are used for educational expenses.

The Treasurer’s Office defines educational expenses to include costs for tuition, fees, books, supplies, room and board at eligible universities, community colleges and trade schools, student loan payments, apprenticeships, computers, and K-12 education expenses.

“Saving for education is an investment in a child’s future, and J.P. Morgan Asset Management shares our commitment making it easy and convenient for students and families,” said Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine. “We are excited for this partnership to bring the unique benefits of the Future Path 529 Plan to families across the state.”

Annual account fees for the 529 plan will be waived for Nevada residents. Parents and guardians can open an account with at least $15. There is no enrollment fee.

For more information on the 529 plan, click here.

