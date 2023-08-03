Smart Cars, Dumb Decisions

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Tesla, and other car companies, are leading us into a future.. which includes vehicles capable of making their own decisions.but one local owner wants everyone to know: at least one feature may not be ready and you may find yourself responsible for those decisions.

Eric Haddox is a self admitted early adopter, inevvitably attracted to new technology. Naturally he drives a Tesla, a high performance Model 3. Like every Tesla owner i’ve ever met, he’s the car’s best salesman, eager to share his experiences, take you for a drive.

These cars are impressive, as a vehicle and as a rolling piece of leading edge technology, especially in Autopilot mode, navigating the roadway, sensing pedestrians, other vehicles, making cautious, logical decisions you’d make. Personally I think it would take me some time to get comfortable with the arrangement. Haddox is long past that point.

One application of this ability is called Smart Summon. Say you’ve parked it in a lot outside a store. When you walk out and its raining. It would be great if the car could come to you. This one can,

“You press a button on your app and the car will pull out of the parking spot , navigate its way through the parking lot. it doesn’t even have to be a straight line,” explains Haddox. And either it comes to you or a place you;ve designated.>

Which is what he did recently at a local Walmart. It was a sunny day he admits. No compelling reason to use the feature, but hey its there. One of the car’s several cameras it uses to navigate recorded the result.

“I’ve pressed the button so it’s pulling itself out and it doesn’t see the car (nexxt to it) and it turns right into the car and keeps going. In this case $6,000 dollars damage to two vehicles. No big deal. but what if it had been a child or a baby carriage?”

It gets worse. No one at Tesla, except a helpful young man at the dealership, wanted to even talk about it and his insurance company decided to categorize the accident as his fault even though he was nowhere near the car when it happened.

So he contacted us to pass on the word that the Smart Summon feature isn’t quite ready for the parking lot and if you have it your car you’ve signed up to be a are a ‘Beta’ tester and you’reresponsible for whatever decisions it makes.

“The desire to use something so amazing can get a person to overlook some of the potential problems.”

