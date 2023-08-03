The Road Ahead With RTC: Bus Stop Improvements

SPONSORED: The Regional Transportation Commission recently finished its annual bus stop improvement and connectivity program. The six-year program improved ADA accessibility at almost 100 existing RTC bus stops in our community. The RTC Board has been continuing to fund these important improvements to make it easier for everyone to take a bus, and to make it more accessible to those in our community who rely on public transportation to get around.

Improvements to specific bus stops are prioritized based on ridership and community needs. They include features such as wider concrete pads to accommodate wheelchair access, providing room for future amenities, improving crosswalks and sidewalk connectivity, upgrading pedestrian ramps, adding pedestrian push buttons at traffic signals, new traffic signage, and drainage improvements.

This year, funding allowed the RTC to improve 15 bus stops around the Reno Sparks community. Those include stops on Neil Road, North Virginia Street, South Virginia Street, Kietzke Lane, South Meadows Parkway, Glendale Avenue and East Second Street. These are small changes that can make a big difference in a person’s commute.

As long as funding allows, the RTC plans to continually improve bus stops in our region. The RTC board has made a commitment to focus on improving ADA accessibility to encourage even more people to use transit.

